A hospital is dressing up newborns in Baby Shark onesies for Shark Week

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 1:08 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 1:08 PM
Posted By: CNN

If you thought Shark Week couldn't get any better, you were wrong.

Discovery Channel's sacred summer tradition began Sunday and The Christ Hospital Health Network decided to celebrate too.

Every baby born at the Cincinnati hospital from July 28 through August 3 will receive a limited edition Baby Shark Onesie.

And they are cute.

The fun isn't just for baby sharks.

For the complete Baby Shark experience, a special Snapchat filter has been activated at the hospital's two birthing centers and the aquarium.

Bo McMillan, a senior marketing consultant at The Christ Hospital Health Network, told CNN the hospital has been giving out special edition onesies for about a year.

"We typically pick a holiday in a specific month and give out onesies on that day or the weekend of the holiday," McMillan said. "This is the first time we've done it for a full week."

The hospital has already given out 75 onesies and expects at least 150-175 babies to be born by August 3.

It's the end, doo doo doo doo doo doo.

