Alligator relocated from near Charlotte County movie theater

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 5:49 PM
    CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFTX) -- Check out this gator who appears wanted to go see a movie in Charlotte County.

They say the gator was found waiting outside a movie theater Thursday morning.

They relocated it to the Tippecanoe Environmental Park.

