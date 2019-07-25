Alligator relocated from near Charlotte County movie theater

Click here for updates on this story
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFTX) -- Check out this gator who appears wanted to go see a movie in Charlotte County.
The sheriff's office posted this picture on their Twitter .
They say the gator was found waiting outside a movie theater Thursday morning.
They relocated it to the Tippecanoe Environmental Park.
