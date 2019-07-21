Clear

No fire hydrant near deadly Lawrence Co. fire

The fire happened at a home on County Road 546, about nine miles east of Moulton. We've learned that county road doesn't have a fire hydrant, which firefighters say made taming the fire more difficult.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating after 40-year-old Rebecca Kay Johnson was found dead in her home following a Saturday morning fire. 

The closest fire hydrant from the home is more than 3/4 of a mile away. That might not sound like much, but that means when a fire happens here firefighters can't just plug their hoses into a hydrant. They have to drive there and transport the water back, which adds time.

Neighbors on County Road 546 in the Caddo community are reviewing their fire plans after a fire destroyed a home and killed a woman early Saturday morning.

"There was no way that I thought the house would be livable.....After that," Ivey.

Lacy Ivey saw firefighters respond and smoke barrel down the street that morning. Firefighters were there for a total of 6 hours fighting the fire for 3 of them. Something Assistant Fire Chief Darwin Clark says would've happened quicker if a fire hydrant was nearby.

"You can't compare it," said Clark.

The problem is this county road doesn't have large enough water lines for a fire hydrant to be installed and its not alone. Without the hydrants Clark says the job becomes a lot harder.

"It takes away from the fire fighters on the the scene because they're having to shuttle water," said Clark.

It's something Ivey said she hadn't thought about before, but now it worries her.

"If they needed those people that were going to get water while they were gone I'm more concerned for the fire fighters...You know...It just doesn't seem very safe," said Ivey.

Firefighters say they believe the fire was accidental, but they haven't determined the cause of the fire just yet.

