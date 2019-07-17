The Washington Monument just got even more iconic.
On Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the 555-foot national symbol lit up with an image of the moon-bound shuttle blasting into space.
The 363-foot projection of the Saturn V rocket will appear for two hours every night during the anniversary of the mission that put the first two humans -- both Americans -- on the moon.
On Friday and Saturday, the celebration of this historical milestone will culminate in a 17-minute light show taking viewers back to July 16, 1969 when Apollo 11 made its giant leap for mankind from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
And yes, that is a 40-foot-wide re-creation of the famous Kennedy Space Center countdown clock at the monument's base.
The illuminating display was launched (so to speak) by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the US Department of the Interior.
Related Content
- For Apollo 11's moon landing anniversary, the Washington Monument was made to look like a rocket
- Saturn V rocket will be projected on Washington Monument for Apollo 11 anniversary
- Huntsville’s Saturn V rocket gets a fresh look for Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary
- VIDEO: Global Rocket Launch for Apollo 11 anniversary in Huntsville
- Pieces of Apollo 11's history are up for auction for the moon landing anniversary
- NASA's 1st flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary
- Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations underway in Huntsville
- Car show celebrates moon landing anniversary, Huntsville connection
- WATCH: WAAY 31’s Footprints on the Moon 1989 Apollo 11 20th anniversary special
- Apollo 11 exhibit coming to U.S. Space and Rocket Center