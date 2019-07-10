Check your pantry: Several brands of buns and rolls are recalled because of a choking hazard

Flowers Foods is recalling hamburger and hot dog rolls and buns because of a potential choking hazard from small pieces of hard plastic, the Georgia-based company said in a statement.
The company found small pieces of the hard plastic inside production equipment, though there haven't been any illness or injuries reported.
Some of the products were sold under the brand names of 7-Eleven, Great Value, Food Depot, Market Pantry, Natural Grain, Nature's Own, Publix and Wonder.
The recalled items were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Flowers Foods says that consumers with any of these products should immediately throw them out or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
