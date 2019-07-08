Clear
US viewers tuned into women's World Cup final in record numbers

This new Nike ad celebrates the US women's national soccer team victory in the 2019 World Cup.

In the United States, Sunday's US women's national soccer team victory in the 2019 World Cup ranked as one of the highest-rated soccer telecasts in the history of the sport.

Overnight ratings from Nielsen showed that the US-Netherlands match averaged a 10 household rating and a 27 share, meaning that 27% of all the TVs in use at the time were tuned to Fox for the face-off.

Fox said this was the 'best metered market rating for a US soccer telecast since the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup final.'

More detailed Nielsen ratings, including viewership totals, will be released later in the day on Monday.

The Women's World Cup final also garnered an audience on streaming websites, but there's no comparable data for live streams.

The strong overnight ratings back up what was observable on Sunday: Widespread enthusiasm for the US women's national team.

Last year's men's World Cup final between France and Croatia averaged an 8.3 household rating, which means the US women drew a 20 percent bigger audience in the states.

