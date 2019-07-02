Clear
Coroner identifies inmate found dead in Madison County Jail

Kenneth Holland

The inmate was in the jail for bond revocation.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 4:13 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says the inmate who committed suicide in the Madison County Jail on Sunday was 28-year-old Kenneth Daniel Holland.

Berryhill says Holland was found unresponsive in the jail on Sunday and brought to Huntsville Hospital. Holland was pronounced dead there at 2:24 p.m.

Berryhill says an autopsy was performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences on Monday, and it was confirmed Holland died from hanging.

According to the sheriff's office, Holland was booked in the jail on June 25th for bond revocation.

