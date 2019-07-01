There's a Neil Diamond musical headed to Broadway

Neil Diamond's getting the latest bio-musical treatment.

A show based on the singer and his career is headed to Broadway, with a score by the iconic singer-songwriter and a book by "Bohemian Rhapsody" writer Anthony McCarten, reports Deadline.

"I've always loved Broadway," McCarten said. "The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like 'West Side Story,' 'My Fair Lady' and 'Fiddler on the Roof', so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to The Great White Way. I'm honored and excited to be working with this great team."

McCarten added he holds a special spot for Diamond.

"On the mantle-piece in my childhood home in New Zealand, there were always two pictures: one was of the Pope, the other of Neil Diamond. The epic musical catalogue of this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer flowed endlessly off our family record player. As a child you took it into yourself, and to this day I can recite the lyrics of his hits deep into their second or third verses. Imagine my excitement, then, when the opportunity arose to work with Neil on a musical based on his life and music. A very, very easy and so sweet 'Yes!'"

Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced today that the untitled project is already in development. "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" director Michael Mayer will direct.

Diamond fans can expect his hits like "Sweet Caroline," "America," "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" and "Song Sung Blue," to be covered in the show. The multiple Grammy-winner has charted 39 Top 40 singles and 16 Top 10 albums both in the US and internationally.

Diamond retired from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement," he said at the time.