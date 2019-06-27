Once again, Chick-fil-A is named America's favorite restaurant chain

Americans really love Chick-fil-A.

For the fourth year in a row, the Georgia-based chicken chain has been named America's favorite restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. The index is based on input from nearly 23,000 consumers.

The chain, whose customer service is perhaps just as well-known as its food, scored an 86 on the 100-point scale, down one point from last year.

Coming in third (behind a collection of smaller companies) was Panera with a score of 81. Four chains tied for fourth with a score of 80: Arby's, Chipotle, Papa John's and Pizza Hut.

Other popular chains scored much lower. KFC scored 78, Burger King 76 and Taco Bell 75. McDonald's was among the lowest with a score of 69.

Chick-fil-A's sales are also soaring. Though its stores are open only six days a week, the company managed to generate more than $10.5 billion in sales in its most recent fiscal year, making it No. 3 in the industry behind McDonald's and Starbucks, according to Nation's Restaurant News.