Robbery suspect wanted in Lawrence County arrested in Georgia.

Sami Saleh Mahmoud

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, robbery suspect Sami Mahmoud was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 9:18 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

A robbery suspect wanted in Lawrence County was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. 

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Sami Mahmoud was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Mahmoud was wanted for first-degree robbery. 

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to an armed robbery at The Country Mart store in Trinity. Investigators said Mahmoud and his employeer were involved in an altercation and then Mahmoud robbed the store for an undisclosed amount of cash.

