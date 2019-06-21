Breastfeeding advocates applaud Target's policy for nursing moms

Click here for updates on this story

Flint, MI (WJRT) -- One major retailer is trying to make life easier for nursing moms.

Target says it's intentionally carving out a place for moms to breastfeed in all stores to make sure everyone feels welcomed and valued.

A local breastfeeding advocates say this should light a fire under some other big organizations and retail stores.

"About a C-minus," said Shonte Terhune-Smith.

A "barely passing" C-minus is how Shonte Terhune-Smith rates accommodations for nursing moms in this country.

The mother of four and founder of You Overcoming Lactation Obstacles in Genesee County applauds Target for trying to help.

"We are here for you. You can shop here and feel like there's a place, a safe space for you here and to me that'll challenge other major organizations to step up and do the same," Terhune-Smith.

Target told ABC12 that guests are welcome to breastfeed in public areas of the store. "We'll be adding nursing spaces to make shopping at Target even easier for new moms," said a Target spokesperson.

Terhune-Smith, who is also an international board certified lactation consultant, says she has seen positive changes locally, too.

Sloan Museum is a popular family destination that is nursing-friendly, for example. She believes the message is a positive one, not only for nursing moms, but for moms to be.

"If we can start changing the narrative, just making it more - awareness for everybody and how they can support the mom even with their own biases, I think we can increase breastfeeding rates. We can increase...the young mom who might not see it as something she can do in public, but she sees it as - these people support me now," Terhune-Smith said.

Read Target's statement here:

"At Target, we want all of our guests to feel like they belong at Target by being welcomed, valued and respected. Our breastfeeding policy, which applies to all stores, is just one of the ways in which we support our guests. Guests who choose to breastfeed in public areas of the store are welcome to do so. And as we remodel stores across the country, we’ll be adding nursing spaces to make shopping at Target even easier for new moms. Additionally, our store teams continuously listen to guest feedback and are empowered to find ways to make shopping at Target easy and inspiring for guests." -Spokesperson

