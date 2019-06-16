A few storms for Father's Day

Father's Day starts mild and muggy. Temperatures warm to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy sky and a few showers and storms during the late afternoon. Rain chances are generally low, and the best shot and seeing a storm is farther west through the Shoals. While the storms will be weakening on their way to the Valley, we can still have some on the stronger side. Gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are possible.

The chance for rain continues throughout the next week. There will be breaks in between and some peeks of sunshine. However, we won't have a completely dry day until at least next weekend. Rain totals range from one two inches with locally higher amounts possible in stronger storms.