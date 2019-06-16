Clear

A few storms for Father's Day

Expect a partly cloudy sky and a few showers and storms during the late afternoon.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Father's Day starts mild and muggy. Temperatures warm to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy sky and a few showers and storms during the late afternoon. Rain chances are generally low, and the best shot and seeing a storm is farther west through the Shoals. While the storms will be weakening on their way to the Valley, we can still have some on the stronger side. Gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are possible.

The chance for rain continues throughout the next week. There will be breaks in between and some peeks of sunshine. However, we won't have a completely dry day until at least next weekend. Rain totals range from one two inches with locally higher amounts possible in stronger storms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events