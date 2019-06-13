UK maritime safety body investigating 'incident' in Gulf of Oman

An oil tanker managed by Bermuda based shipping company Frontline suffered a fire on Thursday morning while sailing through the Gulf of Oman, a spokesman for the company told CNN on Thursday.
The causes of the fire on the "Front Altair" are still unclear but "all the crew were evacuated and they are all safe," the spokesman said.
News of the evacuation comes as a British maritime safety body said it was investigating "an incident" in the Gulf of Oman, after reports that two oil tankers had been attacked.
"UK and its partners are currently investigating," United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO), a maritime security sharing conduit managed by Britain's Royal Navy said in an advisory on Thursday.
CNN has reached out to the UKMTO for additional information.
CNN has been unable to confirm if an actual attack had taken place.
This is a developing story.
