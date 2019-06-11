Clear
A few afternoon showers and storms Wednesday

Midweek clouds and a few storms create a hiccup in an otherwise pleasantly mild stretch of weather.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 9:01 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 9:16 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures warm slightly Wednesday and a few showers and storms develop during the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible before lunchtime, but rain chances are higher during the afternoon and evening. A storm or two can be on the stronger side with gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning. The greater risk for strong storms will be focused farther to the north in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Once the storms dissipate by early Thursday, we'll be back to a very pleasant pattern. For both Thursday and Friday, we'll see a mostly sunny sky and temperatures running below average - in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Early morning lows Friday actually start in the mid 50s! The heat quickly intensifies Saturday with a high near 90 and rain increases in coverage for Father's Day into the start of next week. In total, expect as much as .75 to 1.50 inches of rain to fall over the next week.

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
