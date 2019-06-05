Trump says he didn't talk to Prince Harry about 'nasty' Meghan comment

US President Donald Trump told ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' in an interview aired Wednesday that he spoke with Prince Harry during his visit to Buckingham Palace on Monday, but not about his comments on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

'We didn't talk about it ... I was going to because it was so falsely put out there,' Trump told interviewer Piers Morgan. And when you see that transcript and you see, it's the exact opposite of what they said. Did you look at the transcript?'

When asked last week about Meghan's comments in 2016 -- before she was a royal -- that she would move to Canada if Trump was elected, the President told British tabloid The Sun, 'I didn't know that she was nasty. I hope she is OK.'

Trump also defended his comments about the Duchess, made in an interview with The Sun newspaper on the eve of his three-day state visit to Britain.

Asked by ITV whether he thought Meghan is nasty, Trump said: 'They said some of the things that she said and It's actually on tape. And I said, 'Well, I didn't know she was nasty.' I wasn't referring to she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn't know she was nasty about me.'

'She was nasty to me. And that's OK for her to be nasty, it's not good for me to be nasty to her, and I wasn't,' Trump added.

'You know what? She's doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life,' the President went on. 'I think she's very nice.'

Trump said that he congratulated Prince Harry when they met. Harry stayed across the room from Trump during the part of that visit that was open to the press.

'I think he's a terrific guy. The Royal Family is really nice,' he said.

Trump said that his visit to the UK had been an 'incredible trip,' nodding to his dinner with Queen Elizabeth II, who had invited Trump and first lady Melania Trump to attend an official State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

'Last night it was really quite unbelievable with a queen, because that is a great woman,' Trump said.

Climate change discussions

In the wide-ranging interview, Trump commented on various elements of his UK visit, from his conversation with Prince Charles -- a devout environmentalist -- about climate change, why he felt it would be inappropriate to meet opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, and about the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS).

When Morgan asked Trump if Prince Charles had persuaded him about the merits of climate change science, Trump said the pair were meant to have a 15-minute chat that lasted 90 minutes, saying that 'he (Charles) did most of the talking.'

'He is really into climate change and that is great, I mean I want that, I like that,' Trump said.

When asked if he personally believes in climate change, Trump said: 'I believe that there is a change in weather and I think it changes both ways. It used to be called global warming, that wasn't working, then it was called climate change and now actually it is called extreme weather. Because with extreme weather, you cannot miss.'

On post-Brexit US-UK trade negotiations, Trump previously said in a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May that the NHS would be part of those talks. He told Morgan that he didn't see it as an option.

'I don't see it being on the table. Somebody asked me a question today and I said everything is up for negotiation because everything is. But I don't see that being -- that's something that I would not consider part of trade, that's not trade.'

Trump also spoke on Iran, saying that he'd 'rather talk' than take military action, although there's 'always a chance' and on gun control.