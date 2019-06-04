Menstrual cycle tracking will be added to the Apple Watch

Apple announced Monday that a menstrual cycle tracker will be one of the new features on the Apple Watch.

The tracker will help women log information related to their menstrual cycle, allowing users to see predicted timing for their next period and fertility window.

"Knowing more about your menstrual cycle gives you a window into your health, from simply insuring you are prepared to understanding your personal patterns and regularities," said Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of health, during the Worldwide Developers Conference.

The announcement was meet with applause from the audience.

"The daily log function enables the quick addition of information related to the menstrual cycle, including current period, flow, symptoms, results from ovulation prediction kits and other elements of fertility tracking," said Apple in a statement.

Desai also announced that cycle tracking will be available for those without a watch through the health app on iPhone with iOS 13.

Other health and fitness features announced during the annual conference are a new activity trend log and a healthy hearing app.