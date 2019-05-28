Jackson County inmate escapes from job site

A Jackson County inmate escaped from a job site on Sunday.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, James Baker was assigned to help move items from a storage building for the non-profit Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound or CASA. Baker was working with other inmates when Harnen said he stole a change of clothes and left the job site. Harnen said Baker's clothes were found near the storage building.

In March, Baker was arrested for failure to pay and probation revocation for previous charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, assault, and receiving stolen property.

Harnen said Baker was not part of a court-ordered work release program but volunteered to work without pay. Baker now has a warrant out for his arrest for Escape 2nd degree.

Baker is from Section and his appreance has changed since his mugshot was taken. Haren said Baker is now clean shaven with short hair.