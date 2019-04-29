Maureen McCormick is not happy with anti-vaxers using 'Brady Bunch' clip for their cause

Maureen McCormick does not approve of an anti-vaccination group using her image to downplay the seriousness of measles.

The group is referencing an episode of "The Brady Bunch" from 1969 in which McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on the family sitcom, catches measles along with her other siblings. In it Marcia says, "If you have to get sick, you sure can't beat the measles."

"I think it's really wrong when people use people's images today to promote whatever they want to promote and the person's image they're using, they haven't asked or they have no idea where they stand on the issue," McCormick told NPR.

She also added that her own daughter was vaccinated.

"Having the measles was not a fun thing," McCormick recalled of when she actually got measles as a child. "I remember it spread through my family."

McCormick's concern over anti-vaxers using her image to support their agenda comes as measles cases in the United States have surpassed the highest number on record since the disease was declared eliminated nationwide in 2000.

Most cases in the United States have emerged in communities with low rates of vaccination against the virus, according to public health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes or if someone comes into direct contact with them or shares germs by touching the same objects or surfaces. Measles symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash of red spots.