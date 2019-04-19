Clear

Pink Moon set to illuminate the skies on Friday

Article Image

Moon gazers be ready! April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, is set to premiere on Friday.The moon will appear larger than average because it will...

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 7:49 AM
Posted By: CNN

Moon gazers be ready! April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, is set to premiere on Friday.

The moon will appear larger than average because it will be three days past perigee, the point in its orbit when it is nearest to Earth, according to Space.com.

Although the name suggests the moon will appear a certain color, that is not true. Instead the moon is named pink after the color of wild ground phlox, one of the early spring flowers. Native Americans named the moons so they could keep track of their harvesting schedule.

The moon might appear red or orange because of dust, haze, smoke or ash in the atmosphere.

The next full moon will be the Flower Moon on May 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events