Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled due to 'unexpected solidified ingredient'

MondelÄ“z Global LLC is recalling 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies due to an "unexpected solidified ingredient," the company said.

"In some instances, the cornstarch in our Chewy Chips Ahoy! recipe did not fully incorporate in the mixing procedure and solidified in the baking process," company representative Elisabeth Wenner wrote in an email.

The announcement said there have been reports of possible adverse health effects.

MondelÄ“z said the recall extends throughout the country and pertains to Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies with a "best when used by" date of September 7, 8, 14 and 15. These dates can be found on the top left side of the package, near the lift tab. The packages have a retail UPC of 0 44000 03223 4.

"The vast majority of consumers have not reported adverse events with respect to the product in the four code dates recalled. However, a small number of consumers have reported gagging, choking or dental injury, but none of these reports have been confirmed at this time," Wenner said. "We issued this voluntary recall as a precaution, as the safety of our consumers is our top priority."

No other Chips Ahoy products are affected by the recall.

The cookies should not be consumed, according to MondelÄ“z. For more information about the recall, contact the company at 1-844-366-1171.