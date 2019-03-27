Clear

Marshall Co. Commission approves resurfacing for several Guntersville roads

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Some Guntersville roads will be getting some much-needed attention.

On Wednesday, Marshall County commissioners approved the use of a $350,000 grant to resurface Collins Drive, Jason Road, Lara Lane, Drew Road and Caroline Lane. The county will match 20 percent of the grant. 

WAAY 31 found potholes and dirt littering Collins Drive, and neighbors tell us some of the other roads on the list are even worse.

Commission Chair James Hutcheson said the work will start in next six months, but neighbors say they need these improvements sooner.

"It's tearing apart, the little chips of rock are cracking people's windshields. It does need something, needs to be looked at and fixed," said Aaron Torres, who lives on Collins Drive.

