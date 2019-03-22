Authorities recapture escaped Franklin County inmate

According to the Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver, around 4:30 p.m. Friday, an escapee, Richie Landers, was taken into custody on Alabama Highway 20 in Colbert County, near Leighton.

Oliver says the U.S. Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task force, investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Colbert County Drug Task Force, and deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office took Landers and his wife, Crystal Trail, into custody after a brief struggle.

Landers and Trail were taken to the Franklin County Jail. The sheriff says Trail, who was out on bond after being charged for first-degree hindering prosecution on March 20 in relation to the escape, was charged with an another count of first-degree hindering prosecution. Oliver says the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office has been notified and will be filing to have the original bond revoked.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, multiple arrests have been made in connection with the escape during the past few weeks. This includes individuals involved in assisting and supporting Landers' escape.

* Crystal Trail of Hodges was arrested on March 20 for first-degree hindering prosecution.

* Jimmie Stearns of Hackleburg was arrested on March 1 for first-degree hindering prosecution.

* Joshua Thornton of Russellville was arrested on February 22 for first-degree facilitating escape

* Martha Thornton of Russellville was arrested on February 22 for first-degree hindering prosecution.

The investigation into Landers' escape continues, and officials say more arrests are expected.