Police chase cow near Chick-Fil-A

Noblesville, IN (WRTV) -- Noblesville police in Indiana were busy Saturday chasing a "wild bovine" Saturday evening around the city's eastside.

At one point, the cow was spotted on video near Chick-Fil-A.

Here's the post on the Noblesville Police Department's Facebook post about the incident:

