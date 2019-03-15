FBI seeing uptick in domestic terror arrests

There is an uptick in US domestic terror arrests, according to a senior FBI official, who says that with nearly 25 arrests in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, it's one of the "highest arrest tempo quarters in the last few years" related to domestic terrorism.

The domestic terror arrests include but are not limited to far right/white nationalists, the official said.

The FBI has approximately 900 open domestic terror investigations, the official added. These are separate from international terrorism investigations that, for example, involve plots related to ISIS and al Qaeda, including so-called "lone wolf attacks."

Notably, there are not domestic terror statutes in the US that allow for specific domestic terror charges. Prosecutors use other violations -- such as of weapons possession laws -- to charge people accused of plotting domestic terror attacks. Recently, a Coast Guard officer accused of seeking to kill politicians and journalists was charged with firearms and drug violations. And last year, a man espousing anti-Semitic views opened fire on a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Some recent case examples include: