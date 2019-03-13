Disney releases new 'Aladdin' trailer

Welcome to Agrabah.

Disney dropped the official trailer for the upcoming live-action version of 'Aladdin,' and it's a whole new world for fans of the 1992 animated version of the film.

'Aladdin,' directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Frank Welker will return to voice Abu, Jafar will be played by Marwen Kenzari, Naomi Scott plays Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud plays Aladdin.

A first-look at Will Smith in character as a very blue Genie received mixed responses, but scenes in the the new trailer indicate his appearance changes throughout the film.

It also appears that the film will feature some of the original movie's iconic songs like 'A Whole New World,' which won the Grammy Award for song of the year, the first Disney song to ever win that category. The song also won an Oscar.

'Aladdin' lands in theaters on May 24.