Fort Payne woman arrested, charged for two home invasions

According to Fort Payne police, a home invasion happened at an apartment at 13th Street NW on Saturday, March 9th, at 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities that a while adult female, along with a juvenile white female, had burst through the back door of the apartment looking for the renter. Police say the witnesses told them the renter of the apartment was not home at the time.

According to police, the witnesses said they chased the suspects out of the apartment, and the suspects then left the area. Around two and half hours later, police say the suspects went back to the apartment, kicked in the back door and chased the renter and another person out of the residence and to a neighbor’s home.

Officials say the suspect then threw an object into another residence at 13th Street NW. The suspect was apprehended and identified in both home invasions as Terry Clark, 36, of Fort Payne.

Clark is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, throwing an object through a glass window and shattering glass onto two children, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The bond on these charges was set at $106,500. Police say more charges are pending.