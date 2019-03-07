Clear
Decatur man arrested for producing, distributing child pornography

Officials say the investigation is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 4:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the United States Department of Justice, a federal grand jury in Birmingham returned an indictment on February 27 to charge a Decatur man, Benjamin Walter, with production, distribution and receipt of child pornography.

Officials say Walter, 38, was arrested Thursday and charged by indictment with five counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. 

The indictment accuses Walter, between November 2013 and July 2014, of using and attempting to use five minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the purpose of transmitting a live visual depiction of the conduct. He's also accused of distributing child pornography in December 2015 and receiving child pornography between November 2013 and December 2015.

