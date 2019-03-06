Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year and make big changes to the stores it is keeping open as the discount chain seeks a turnaround.
Family Dollar sells a variety of items for under $10 at rural and urban locations. Dollar Tree bought the company in 2015. But Family Dollar has struggled, and Dollar Tree is under heavy pressure from an activist investor to sell or revitalize the ailing line.
Dollar Tree, which sells everything for $1 and caters more to mid-income customers with suburban stores, has a plan for Family Dollar: Close stores, re-brand some locations as Dollar Tree, and renovate others with $1 Dollar Tree merchandise sections.
"We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand," Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release Wednesday.
This is a developing story.
Related Content
- Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores
- Starbucks closing thousands of stores
- Dollar General plans to build 900 new stores
- Dollar General manager arrested for stealing from store
- Auburn police officer shot near Dollar General store, suspect sought
- Stock market rebounds: Dow rises 400 points
- Lionel Messi scores 400 La Liga goal
- Subway plans to close another 500 stores
- Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar recalled
- CDC seeking $400 million to replace lab for deadliest germs