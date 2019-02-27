Wrecker called to pull vehicle from Buck's Pocket State Park

Officials on the scene at Buck's Pocket State Park say they believe a vehicle has been located in the water and a wrecker has been called to remove it.

It is not known if the vehicle could be the Jeep that Koy Spears was in Friday night when the vehicle was swept away by raging waters in Matheny's Creek.

On Friday, Koy Spears, 18, and his friends were driving through the state park when the Jeep was swept into the water by the current. The friends were found, but Koy wasn't and the search for him has continued after having to be delayed by poor weather conditions.

Koy's friends were found clinging to a branch, and they told searchers they hung onto the Jeep until it started to sink.

