Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Joe Biden says family is on board with a 2020 run, he's 'very close' to decision

Article Image

Former Vice President Joe Biden revealed that his family is on board with a 2020 run and he's "very close" to making a decision.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

Former Vice President Joe Biden revealed on Tuesday that his family is on board with a 2020 run and he's "very close" to making a decision, his most direct comments to date about his thinking on jumping into the presidential campaign.

Speaking at the University of Delaware, Biden said he has discussed a run with his family, including his grandchildren, noting that the "most important people in my life want me to run."

"The first hurdle for me was deciding whether or not I am comfortable taking the family through what would be a very, very difficult campaign," Biden said during a conversation with presidential historian Jon Meacham. "No matter who runs. It's a very difficult campaign. The primary will be very difficult. And the general election, running against President Trump, I don't think that he's likely to stop at anything, whomever he runs against."

"I am certain about where the family is," he added. "But the second piece is that I don't want this to be a fool's errand and I want to make sure that if we do this, and we're very close to getting to a decision, that I am fully prepared to do it."

Family considerations have long been a part of Biden's campaign calculus, particularly after the death of his son Beau in 2015. Biden decided against a 2016 run as his family was grieving following Beau's passing.

The family's approval of a 2020 run marks major movement in Biden's decision-making process. Speaking to the audience of several hundred, Biden outlined some of the factors he and his team are considering as he mulls a bid -- social media tactics, fundraising plans and establishing a "campaign organization that reflects who we are as a country, made up of women and men, and African-Americans, Hispanic, Latinos, Asian."

"We are also taking a hard look at whether or not it is this alleged appeal that I have -- how deep does it run? Is it real?" he said. "I can die a happy man never having lived in the White House, but what I don't want to do is take people's time, effort and commitment without there being a clear shot that I could be the nominee. I think we can. I think that's where we are. But there are still a couple hurdles to go through to make sure we have all this in place. And if we conclude that, I would announce, and I would run for president."

Biden's team has been quietly working behind the scenes for months laying the groundwork for a possible campaign. His advisers have put together as much of a campaign apparatus as possible without receiving the official greenlight, talking to potential staffers and donors and seeking advice from operatives in key early-primary states like Iowa and South Carolina.

Though Biden says a decision will be reached very soon, it's highly unlikely a formal announcement will come before April, a source familiar with the conversations said.

As Biden talked through his current thinking in Delaware, one person in the audience shouted, "Oh, God! Just say yes!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events