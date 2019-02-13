Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story

Instagram users report massive decline in followers

Instagram | Twitter Instagram | Twitter

Some users on Instagram are reporting they've lost hundreds of thousands of followers and are following less profiles than they were previously.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 8:38 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 8:42 AM

Some users on Instagram are reporting they've lost hundreds of thousands of followers and are following less profiles than they were previously.

Last November, Instagram announced that it will be taking a huge step to eliminate inauthentic followers, likes, and comments on its platform saying "We will begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity.".

Many users of the social network took to Twitter around 8 p.m PST Tuesday when they noticed their follower count was inaccurate.

Recently, Instagram removed hundreds of accounts involved in the process of buying and selling usernames which is a direct violation of community guidelines that all users agree to when signing up for an account, Instagram said.

After receiving the reports, Instagram posted to Twitter, "We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events