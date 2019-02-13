Madison police warn public of robo-call donation scam

On Monday, Madison police issued a warning to the public via Nextdoor after receiving reports from several residents who say they've gotten robo-calls soliciting monetary donations for the Police Foundation.
According to the National Police Foundation, these are not legitimate calls, and law enforcement will not use phone calls to solicit donations.
