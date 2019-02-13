Clear
Madison police warn public of robo-call donation scam

Law enforcement will not use phone calls to solicit donations.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Monday, Madison police issued a warning to the public via Nextdoor after receiving reports from several residents who say they've gotten robo-calls soliciting monetary donations for the Police Foundation.

According to the National Police Foundation, these are not legitimate calls, and law enforcement will not use phone calls to solicit donations.

Post by Madison County Sheriff's Office.

