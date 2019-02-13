Grant awarded to 10 DeKalb Co. police departments

Governor Kay Ivey's office announced Monday that more than $234,751 has been awarded through an equipment grant program to help ten DeKalb County police departments.

“All of us owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who risk their lives enforcing our laws and protecting us,” Ivey said in a statement released Monday. “We can never repay those officers for their sacrifices, but I am hopeful that these funds will in some way show appreciation for jobs well done.”

Collinsville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Mentone, Powell and Valley Head police departments are receiving $24,000 each. Ider Police Department is receiving $23,881.15, Rainsville Police Department is receiving $23,100 and Sylvania Police Department is receiving $19,770.

Ivey's office says many of the departments will use the funding to purchase new patrol vehicles, but other typical purchases include radar devices, bullet-proof vests and computers.

According to Jim Plott with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Governor Ivey provides annual grants to police and sheriff’s departments in the state based on applications they submitted. Plott says the department tries to spread the grants out so that a department that received one this year will not be eligible for another in the next few years, excluding emergency cases. He said the DeKalb County grants were grouped for simplicity.