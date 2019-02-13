Ardmore father charged in abuse of 3-year-old daughter

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after receiving a complaint about suspected child abuse and finding drugs.

Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman, said investigators arrested Dylan Wade Williams, 24, of Ardmore Thursday after deputies responded to a complaint and found evidence that he had abused his 3-year old child.

He is charged with aggravated child abuse, second-degree illegal possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on a $52,247 cash bond.

Tatiana Marie Gali, 31, is charged with second-degree illegal possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Young said. She was released from the Limestone County Jail Saturday on $2,000 bond.

Deputies responded Thursday evening to Williams and Gali’s residence in the 28000 block of Lambert Road at the request of family members to make a report of child abuse, Young said. Investigators found a 3-year old girl, the daughter of Williams and Gali, with a hematoma on her face. Young said it was determined the abuse occurred on more than one occasion.

Investigators also smelled the odor of marijuana and saw a pill bottle in plain view containing marijuana while they were interviewing witnesses, he said.

Williams' arrest is the second child abuse arrest in Limestone County in less than three weeks.

WAAY 31 talked with Williams’ neighbors about what reportedly happened.

“It’s a perfect community as far as I’m concerned," Jimmy Shelton said.

Jimmy Shelton has lived in the same neighborhood for more than 30 years and says he’s never had any issues.

So, when WAAY 31 told him that one of his neighbors was arrested for child abuse after the man’s three-year-old little girl was found with a bruise on her face, he couldn’t believe it.

“It’s a shock to me. We’ve never had anything at all to happen like that in this community," Shelton said. "Nobody arrested that I know of.”

Shelton is a great grandfather and says he can’t imagine something like that happening to one of his own.

“I do all I can to protect them," he said.

And other neighbors feel the same about their families.

“I have five children and they’re all grown now, but I can’t even imagine some of the things that people do to their own kids," Beverly Barker said.

In the meantime, Shelton says he will be paying closer attention to his neighbors.

“Be on alert for it, because more things are happening now than they ever have before," he said.