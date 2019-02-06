Sand Mountain residents want change for DeKalb County roads

Some people in Sand Mountain are unhappy with DeKalb County roads. They said their vehicles are getting damaged just by driving around.

One resident, Troy Coots, drives County Road 411 often, and he has some concerns. WAAY 31 took these to District Two County Commissioner Scot Westbrook.

"It's a matter of getting the weather to cooperate and then having the funding to be able to do what we want to accomplish," Westbrook said.

Westbrook said the rain has gotten in the way of many repairs, and affordable solutions will only last a couple of months. He said the county can't afford the more permanent fixes, like paving.

"It's just a never ending cycle with a dirt road," Westbrook said.

The budget for District Two roads is about $200,000 for the year, which doesn't get far.

"You can do the math, 200,000 per linear mile, and 200,000 in your account, you can pay for one mile of asphalt road," Westbrook said.

He said he's been working with state lawmakers to find funding solutions. For now, Coots said he'll believe it when he sees it, but he wants to make sure something changes.

"You really start tearing up vehicles everyday out here on these roads," Coots said. "It's terrible. It'll beat you to death."

State lawmakers are expected to tackle an increase in the gas tax when they convene next month. That money would help places like DeKalb County make necessary road repairs.