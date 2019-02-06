Sentencing begins for Huntsville man found guilty of murdering wife, son

Convicted Huntsville murderer Stephen Marc Stone should learn today whether or not he will receive the death penalty for killing his wife and son.

A jury found Stone guilty of the murders on Tuesday. Today, they are hearing testimony from the prosecution and defense before they decide on sentencing. If he doesn't receive the death penalty, he will receive life in prison without parole.



Krista and Zachary Stone Krista and Zachary Stone

Stone killed his wife and son, 32-year-old Krista Stone and 7-year-old Zachary Stone, inside their south Huntsville home on Feb. 24, 2013. Read Krista Stone's blog, called Stone by Stone, here

Authorities say Stone strangled the victims. The trial was pushed back several times for mental evaluations of Stone. He was found competent to stand trial but pursued an insanity defense.

Tim Gann, the chief trial attorney for the Madison County District Attorney's Office, told jurors Wednesday they are deciding good versus evil, and that he hopes they are tired of hearing excuses for evil behavior.

Gann, who is arguing for the death penalty, said Stone showed no remorse or guilt for his murders. He said Stone had a sense of pride for what he did.

Stone’s feelings were that he was free, Gann said.

Licensed psychologist Dr. Carol Walker, testifying for the defense, said she interviewed Stone for 20 hours.

She said he grew up in a close family of devout Christians and that he showed remorse and guilt for the murders every time she talked to him.

Michael Farmer, a friend of Marc and Krista Stone, said he has known Marc Stone for years.

He described Stone as easygoing, calm and quiet.

Farmer said Zach Stone was a boy with a lot of questions about the world.