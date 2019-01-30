Huntsville police want help identifying debit, credit card fraud suspects

Huntsville police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects wanted for debit and credit card fraud.

Police are looking for two females and one male, who was seen wearing a red coat. They were in a yellow vehicle with a small spare tire on the front driver's side.

The suspects are said to have found a victim's credit card that he lost at a gas station. Police say the suspects then went on spending spree at different businesses.

The photos are from surveillance video at the Walmart on Memorial Parkway at Drake Avenue. Police say the suspects bought televisions and other items at the store. More than $2,000 was charged on the victim's card.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville police at 256-722-7100 or 256-427-7270.