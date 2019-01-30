Photo Gallery 5 Images
Huntsville police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects wanted for debit and credit card fraud.
Police are looking for two females and one male, who was seen wearing a red coat. They were in a yellow vehicle with a small spare tire on the front driver's side.
The suspects are said to have found a victim's credit card that he lost at a gas station. Police say the suspects then went on spending spree at different businesses.
The photos are from surveillance video at the Walmart on Memorial Parkway at Drake Avenue. Police say the suspects bought televisions and other items at the store. More than $2,000 was charged on the victim's card.
Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville police at 256-722-7100 or 256-427-7270.
Related Content
- Huntsville police want help identifying debit, credit card fraud suspects
- Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
- Police: Fraud suspects had equipment for cloning credit cards
- Decatur Police charge man for fraudulent debit card use
- Decatur Police search for suspect using stolen credit card
- Huntsville Police trying to identify theft suspects
- Huntsville Police trying to identify burglary suspect
- Decatur police searching for credit card thief
- Huntsville police identify homicide victim
- Madison County authorities bust suspected credit card thief