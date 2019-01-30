UPDATE: Suspect turned himself in to Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office for assault, robbery

Clear
Lukas Liparote

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: Lukas Liparote turned himself in to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Wednesday evening.

Chance Ellis, Bradley Murawski and Daylen Murphy

The Florence Police Department has arrested three men and is trying to find one more in connection with an assault and robbery.

Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesperson, said Lukas Liparote, Chance Ellis, Bradley Murawski and Daylen Murphy assaulted and injured a victim in a residence in the 200 block of Spurr Street on Jan. 23. Cobb said the victim also had property taken from him.

Ellis, Murawski and Murphy have been charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault. They are currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with $51,000 bonds.

Cobb said police are still seeking Liparote, who has warrants for first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Police said a gun used in the robbery has not been recovered and people should consider Liparote armed and dangerous.

"At this time I do believe it was drug-related,” said Michael Price, Florence police detective. “Just like many other crimes we investigate.

Price said the victim and four suspects were all friends hanging out at Murawski's house on Spurr Street when they attacked the victim.

The victim’s vehicle was stolen by the offenders and it was recovered two days later in Colbert County, Price said.

Cobb said police are asking Liparote to surrender to the nearest law enforcement agency.

If anyone knows of his location, they are asked to contact the police department at 256-760-6500.

