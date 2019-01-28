Murder trial underway for man charged with killing his wife and son

After nearly six years, a Huntsville murder trial has officially started.

Jury selection for the case against Stephen Stone began Monday morning. He's charged with killing his wife and son, 32-year-old Krista Stone and 7-year-old Zachary Stone, on February 24, 2013. The jury will be selected from a pool of 80 people, and the trial is expected to take about two weeks.

Authorities say Stone strangled the victims. The trial was pushed back several times for mental evaluations of Stone, and he was found competent to stand trial but is pursuing an insanity defense.

"The competency issues on him being able to get to this point and the competency issues at the time of the crime are two really distinct issues that are coming into this trial," said defense attorney, Larry Marsili.