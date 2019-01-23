Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck

Clear
One lane is currently blocked westbound on Interstate 565 at mile marker 7, due to a wreck.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

No further information is available at this time.

