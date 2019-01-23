Clear
Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken to open in Madison in Spring 2019

Courtesy of Champy's Famous Fried Chicken Facebook Account Courtesy of Champy's Famous Fried Chicken Facebook Account

A new fried chicken restaurant is coming to Madison.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Dishes like tamales, fried green tomatoes, red beans and homemade gumbo will be offered at the restaurant. The owners, David Harris and Eugene Jung, purchased the former Bison’s Café at 8020 Madison Boulevard and plan to remodel and upgrade the building. The 4,300 square foot restaurant will seat almost 200 guests.

“My partner and I are excited to join the Champy’s family and are proud to bring 120 new jobs to the local community,” said Harris in a statement from the restaurant.

The first Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken location opened in June 2009 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. There are other locations in Daphne, Muscle Shoals, Alabaster, Athens, Georgia and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

For more information, click HERE

