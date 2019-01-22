Huntsville Police officers create GoFundMe for IHOP shooting victim's family

Huntsville Police are working to help the family of Roy Brown, an IHOP employee who was shot and killed by Roderick Turner inside the restaurant Wednesday night.

An officer and his team created an account to raise money for funeral expenses and more. A Huntsville Police officer, James Andrew, works third shift, and he and his fellow officers come to the IHOP often. They knew Roy Brown and his son, Jay.

"With having two people shot in a family, we just thought that'd be the best way to help," Andrew said.

That help is coming from a GoFundMe account that has now raised more than $7,000. Andrew said he wanted to help the Brown family fast but had no idea the account would get this much attention.

"We're in IHOP at least four or five nights a week. He always took real good care of us, so we just thought we'd try to do something to help the family," Andrew said. "The family is definitely overwhelmed by all the support from the community."

Andrew said the entire family was able to attend Roy Brown's funeral Tuesday. Brown's son Jay, who was wounded in the shooting, is out of the hospital and slowly recovering.

"All three sons worked for IHOP, so it's really hurt the family all the way around, so anything that they can do to help is greatly appreciated," Andrew said.