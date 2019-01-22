Volunteers spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day renovating new Boys and Girls Club of Decatur

Some local volunteers spent the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Day putting the finishing touches on the new Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, merging the already existing North Alabama and North Central Alabama clubs.

The club has new flooring for the gym, an updated game room and new TVs.

"We never had this kind of technology here," said Ureumii Hill, who has been a member with the Boys and Girls Club for two years.

Patrick Wynn is the president of the North Alabama chapter and said merging with the groups in Huntsville won't result in closing any buildings, but it might bring more kids to Decatur. This year, the focus is about education.

"For the community of Decatur, it's going to be a change in terms of the programs that we offer, the quality of programs and just the overall supervision and structure of the Decatur Boys and Girls Club," said Wynn.

The revamped Decatur facility will soon be open to anyone who wants to join, and one member is eager to tell his friends all about it.

"They can have fun. They don't know that this Boys and Girls Club has a lot of fun things. Fun things are here," said Calvin Balentine, a club member.

Many of the guests said they're excited about the new education room. It will be state of the art with 3D printers and brand new computers.