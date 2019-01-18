Clear
Senator Doug Jones to hold town hall in Huntsville

The town hall begins at 2:30 p.m.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: AP

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Doug Jones is holding a town hall in Huntsville to discuss the government shutdown.

The town hall will be held Saturday at the Charger Union Theater at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Jones said he wants to hear from people who are being affected by the government shutdown.

Doors open at 2 p.m. The town hall begins at 2:30 p.m.

