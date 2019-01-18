HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Doug Jones is holding a town hall in Huntsville to discuss the government shutdown.
The town hall will be held Saturday at the Charger Union Theater at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
Jones said he wants to hear from people who are being affected by the government shutdown.
Doors open at 2 p.m. The town hall begins at 2:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Senator Doug Jones to hold town hall in Huntsville
- Doug Jones speaks to hundreds at Huntsville town hall meeting
- Doug Jones solo at Huntsville town hall Tuesday
- Democratic US Senate candidate Doug Jones holds rally in Huntsville
- Senator Doug Jones will be in Huntsville this Friday
- Doug Jones announces Huntsville campaign stop Wednesday
- Doug Jones makes a stop in Huntsville
- Doug Jones officially becomes Senator tomorrow
- Senator Doug Jones speaks with local farmers
- Sen. Doug Jones' Maiden Speech
Scroll for more content...