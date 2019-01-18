Johnsonville issues recall for frozen pork product

Johnsonville announced Friday that it has initiated a class 1 voluntary recall of its Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Grillers, because they may contain small, black pieces of rubber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's classifications say that a class 1 recall is, "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." (Read more about this HERE)



Photo from http://www.johnsonville.com/darkSite.html Photo from http://www.johnsonville.com/darkSite.html

Only three incidents have been reported, and the company says there have been no known or confirmed illnesses or injuries associated with consumption of the product. The recall is limited to the 24 oz. boxed packages of the frozen pork patties that have one of the three “Best Flavor By” dates below and the EST number 34225.

* 07/24/2019 and an EST 34225

* 08/13/2019 and an EST 34225

* 08/14/2019 and an EST 34225

According to the company, the product was shipped to retail locations in 31 states, including Alabama, and no other Johnsonville products are affected by the recall. The company says it is working with its retail partners to remove the product from stores, and those who have purchased the affected product should not consume it.

Anyone who thinks they may have purchased the recalled product can call or text Johnsonville at 1-888-556-2728. For more information, click HERE.