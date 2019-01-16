One dead after Mount Vernon house fire

A 75-year-old woman, Wilma Green Dover from Sand Rock, is dead after a fire on County Road 74 in the Mount Vernon Community. The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday .
Three people were in the house at the time, and two of the residents survived. Dover was found deceased. The home was along the DeKalb/Cherokee County line and is being investigated by both sheriff’s offices and the State Fire Marshall.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected at this time.
The Sand Rock, Dogtown, Tucker's Chapel, Leesburg and Centre Fire Departments responded, along with the DeKalb County and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Offices.
