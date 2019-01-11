Clear

Former Virginia College students enrolled at Calhoun Community College

Virginia College's Huntsville campus closed in December 2018.

According to Janet Kincherlow-Martin, Dean of Institutional Advancement at Calhoun Community College, fourteen former Virginia College students were included in the school's 2019 spring semester enrollment.

A statement released by Calhoun on Friday announces that the 14 students are primarily majoring in General Studies, Nursing, Surgical Technology and Computer Information Systems. Kincherlow-Martin says in addition to the 14 students already enrolled, 37 other admissions applications have been submitted.

