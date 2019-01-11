Former Virginia College students enrolled at Calhoun Community College

According to Janet Kincherlow-Martin, Dean of Institutional Advancement at Calhoun Community College, fourteen former Virginia College students were included in the school's 2019 spring semester enrollment.
Virginia College's Huntsville campus closed in December 2018. For more information, click HERE.
A statement released by Calhoun on Friday announces that the 14 students are primarily majoring in General Studies, Nursing, Surgical Technology and Computer Information Systems. Kincherlow-Martin says in addition to the 14 students already enrolled, 37 other admissions applications have been submitted.
