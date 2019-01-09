I-565 shooting suspect, victim were independent contractors with Bessemer-based cleaning company

On Wednesday, WAAY 31 learned more about the shooting along Interstate 565 on January 3 that left one man dead.

The victim, 34-year-old Martez Haynes, and the suspect, Justin Watts, were travelling together to Huntsville along with four others on business with a company called 3 Way Cleaning Company that is based in Bessemer. The owner of the company said the group in the van at the time of the shooting were hired as independent contractors.

The owner said he does background checks but operates on a case-by-case basis when hiring new employees. He said he believes people do deserve second chances and this was an unfortunate situation that had nothing to do with his company.

The owner said he has been in contact with the families involved in the shooting.

Watts is in the Madison County Jail on a murder charge. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.