Florence home burglarized; suspect in custody

The burglary happened at a home on Decatur Avenue.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On January 4, Florence Police officers responded to a burglary in progress call at the 1700 block of Decatur Avenue.

When officers arrived, the homeowner was in his yard and advised that someone was inside his home. He said that his door had been forced open and damaged. Officers entered to find the suspect, Marty Baskins, inside. They ordered him to come out and as he attempted to leave, officers stopped him and took him into custody.

The homeowner did not know Baskins, who is charged with burglary third degree, fleeing or attempting to elude and theft.

