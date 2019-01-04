Guntersville Lake HydroFest organizers announce partnership with Powerboat Nationals

Guntersville Lake HydroFest organizers have announced a partnership with Powerboat Nationals to allow two additional boat classes in the 2019 race weekend.

According to the Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Powerboat Nationals will be racing the ProTunnel1 and ProTunnel2 series, which was formerly known as Formula 2 and Formula 4 racing. H1 Unlimited will also be at the race with a series of hydros. In last summer's race weekend, these reached speeds over 150 mph.

The 2019 race will be along Sunset Drive from June 28 to June 30. Tickets become available March 1. Three-day adult passes will be $20 and three-day youth passes for children ages 6 to 12 will be $10. Children 5 and under are allowed free entry.

“The additional boat classes will fill down time and will add excitement to our already packed weekend,” said Katy Norton, the president of the Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This is the year to purchase a pit pass because there will be two stops and four different types of racing boats to see. The pit passes will get you up close and personal with the boats, teams and drivers.”

For information about the Powerboat Nationals, visit www.powerboatnationals.com. For information about H1 Unlimited, visit www.h1unlimited.com.